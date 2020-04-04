Shrewsbury town centre ban on anti-social behaviour could be extended

The public spaces protection order was first introduced in June 2017 banning bad behaviour in public areas - specifically urinating, defecating, leaving personal belongings and continuing to drink alcohol after being asked to stop.

Breaching the order - which covers the town centre area within the river loop and a part of Mountfields which includes Frankwell car park and the playing fields adjacent - can lead to a fine of up to £1,000 or a £75 fixed penalty notice, reduced to £50 if paid within 10 days. A consultation is underway to decide if the order should continue.

Police have recorded statistics over the last three years which show almost 3,300 crimes were committed. Nuisance busking has risen by 200 per cent, urinating and defecating by 145 per cent and graffiti by 123 per cent.

Alcohol related crime, congregation, damage/arson, dog fouling, drug litter, misuse and dealing, and personal items left have also increased.

A consultation notice said: "The Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 introduced Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) as a means of preventing individuals or groups committing anti-social behaviour in public spaces. The Shrewsbury PSPO was approved by Shropshire Council at a Cabinet meeting in June 2017 with an effective commencement date of 1 August 2017.

A breakdown of anti-social activity in Shrewsbury town centre over the last three years

"The area covered by the Shrewsbury PSPO is identified by a map which covers the town centre area within the river loop and a part of Mountfields which includes Frankwell car park and the adjacent playing fields.

"The Shrewsbury PSPO may not have effect for a period of more than three years, unless it is extended. This consultation is seeking the views of the public and any other interested party on whether or not to extend the Shrewsbury PSPO for a further three years.

"The PSPO has been utilised by West Mercia Police with the support of Shropshire Council to address anti-social behaviour within the restricted area.

"Data collected from the multi-agency operational group ‘Team Shrewsbury’, Shropshire Council Community Protection team, and West Mercia Police highlights the issues, within the restricted area, that are being reported and recorded."

Anyone wishing to comment must do so by no later than 5pm on May 15 by writing to PSPO Consultation, Trading Standards, Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6ND or by e-mail to: ts.enforcement@shropshire.gov.uk