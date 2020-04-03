Shrewsbury North West Relief Road consultation is extended

The consultation started on March 2, with more than 250 people providing responses so far, and nearly 600 people attending seven public events held around Shrewsbury last month.

Now the consultation – which can be found online on the Shropshire Council website – has been extended by an additional two weeks, which means that people now have until April 30, to review and comment on the consultation materials.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We were really pleased with the turnout at the events and with the responses received so far. I want to thank the public for the high standard of comments we are receiving within this consultation, all of which will be taken into account before we submit our planning application in May.

“Because of the emergence of coronavirus, we took the responsible decision to cancel four remaining event exhibitions to ensure people’s safety.

"However, the consultation continues. We have ensured that people are able to access all the consultation information online from the comfort of their own homes, and we are now extending the deadline by two weeks, so that everyone has plenty of opportunity to have their say.”

All materials are available online at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved