'Every little thing is gonna be alright': Shrewsbury teachers sing for students

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | Music | Published:

Teachers from a Shrewsbury school have reassured their pupils that Every Little Thing Is Gonna Be Alright through Covid-19 by singing to them online.

Shrewsbury Academy teachers sing to their students

Shrewsbury Academy teachers collaborated using video software to lift spirits with a rendition of the Bob Marley classic while children are learning from home.

Students from the Marches Academy Trust school are still learning through online resources and daily videos from teachers, but staff felt it was important to reach out to the youngsters in a different way to help them feel a sense of togetherness.

Three Little Birds 2020

Hayley Alldridge, head of marketing and brand for Marches Academy Trust, said: "One of the things we've been focusing on is staying in touch and staying connected with our students.

"The teachers at Shrewsbury Academy wanted to make sure the students felt connected during this time. It's a worrying time for children. It's difficult for them when they can't see their friends.

"For some of the children they might be at home with lots of siblings and parents trying to work.

"They are still learning. We have lots of online resources available and the teachers are sending videos. We're trying to make sure we maintain a subject calendar."

