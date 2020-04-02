Menu

Shrewsbury police search for man after graffiti sprayed in town

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with graffiti around Shrewsbury.

Picture: West Mercia Police

The tag has been sprayed on Pride Hill, Mason's Church and on a brick wall behind the fire station on St Michael's Street.

Graffiti was also sprayed on a street pastor's van.

Police said they are keen to identify the man pictured as he may have information that can help with inquiries.

Anyone with information should contact PC 20344 Morgan Richardson on 101 using the extension 5841.

Some of the recent graffiti. Photo: West Mercia Police
