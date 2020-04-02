Menu

Shrewsbury musical theatre group rehearsing for next show online

By Lisa O'Brien | Shrewsbury | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

The show must go on for Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company who have taken rehearsals for their next production online.

Clockwise from top left: Dave Sudlow, Henry Teuma, Keris Cooper, Dan Wrench, Jayne Garner, Aimee Sellers and Scott Sutherland

Performers in the forthcoming production of Wizard of Oz have been unable to meet in the same room as each other, so the enterprising actors are using technology to get together weekly to rehearse.

“We’re not quite sure whether or not our show in June will run, but we’ll certainly be ready when it does,” said company spokeswoman Jayne Garner, who is the show’s Wicked Witch of the West.

“Social isolating isn’t stopping us being social online. We’re going through scenes and learning our lines using video on Messenger.

“It’s really great to be able to keep this as part of our regular routine.

"And, who knows, this online activity could become a key part of our rehearsing for future shows.”

Wizard of Oz is due to be performed by Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn from June 3 to 6.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

