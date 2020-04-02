Shrewsbury musical theatre group rehearsing for next show online

Performers in the forthcoming production of Wizard of Oz have been unable to meet in the same room as each other, so the enterprising actors are using technology to get together weekly to rehearse.

“We’re not quite sure whether or not our show in June will run, but we’ll certainly be ready when it does,” said company spokeswoman Jayne Garner, who is the show’s Wicked Witch of the West.

“Social isolating isn’t stopping us being social online. We’re going through scenes and learning our lines using video on Messenger.

“It’s really great to be able to keep this as part of our regular routine.

"And, who knows, this online activity could become a key part of our rehearsing for future shows.”

Wizard of Oz is due to be performed by Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn from June 3 to 6.