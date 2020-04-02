Shrewsbury college raids science labs to donate PPE equipment to NHS

Shrewsbury Colleges Group (SCG) has provided equipment to Severn Fields Medical Practice in Sundorne, Riverside Medical Practice in the town centre and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Staff have also been in contact to offer assistance to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Dr David Martin, senior partner at Severn Fields, put the call in to the college via his wife Jane, who is professional development manager at SCG.

They were able to put together a package including 85 sets of safety goggles, 2,000 pairs of disposable gloves and 100 disposable aprons.

Dr Martin said: “I would like to thank the college for the generous gift of protective equipment for frontline staff at Severn Fields Medical Practice. This has been invaluable at a time when such PPE is in short supply and has enabled medical staff to continue to provide the level of care to our patients, any of whom may be suffering without symptoms, from Coronavirus. I would also like to recognise those staff who enabled this loan: Lucy Fuller, Jamie Hopkins, Colin Arndt, Ted Coxon, and Paul Petersohn.”

Amanda Lloyd, practice manager at the Riverside Medical Practice, said: “We thank the College most sincerely for the donation of PPE equipment. We are indeed working in challenging times and as such are extremely thankful for the gesture.”

James Staniforth, principal at SCG, said: "I have been humbled to hear of the quick thinking of teams of staff in the college to help our vital NHS institutions to continue to help people.

“As well as helping out several medical organisations with supplies, the Health & Social Care team identified more PPE from London Road after The RSH put a further call into the college.

“We were able to supply a second round of items including 10 large plastic boxes, more masks, hats and aprons and every pack of laminating pouches and blue tack the College had.”