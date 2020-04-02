Man charged after pedestrian run over at Shrewsbury McDonald's

Lucas Bethal, 24, has been charged in relation to two violent incidents in Shrewsbury including one at Battlefield McDonald's at around 12.30am on March 18.

On that occasion Bethal is alleged to have driven into a member of the public outside the restaurant off Battlefield Road.

The second saw a man attacked in front of members of the public outside shops in Sundorne Road at around 2pm on March 30.

Bethal appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said: "In the first incident a victim was driven into and sustained injuries, in the second a male was physically attacked.

"Both incidents took place in full view of numerous members of the public, some of whom appeared to be elderly and vulnerable.

"Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the reactive CID in Shrewsbury on 01743 237432.

"Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Lucas John David Bethal, 24, of no fixed abode in Shrewsbury, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court earlier today charged with two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm; two counts of affray; driving a motor vehicle dangerously; using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance; and two counts of driving whilst disqualified.

"He was remanded in custody."