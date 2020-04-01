Dogs Trust Shrewsbury staff thank supporters for offers of donations, fostering and cake

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury said it had been inundated with offers to foster dogs, to drop off donations, and even offers of cakes and chocolates for staff who continue to show up for the dogs who need them.

In a statement, the charity said: "We appreciate these kind gestures and, although for the moment we can’t accept them due to the need to limit social interactions, please be assured, your support is very much at the forefront of our minds.

"The staff at the centre will continue to care for the dogs, give them all the love, attention and training they need, while also making sure they’re working at a safe distance from each other.

"It will certainly be quieter without visits from the dog-loving public, but we promise we will open our doors again as soon as we can and are looking into ways we can do this as a matter of urgency. We are coping well at the moment, but know it is likely that there may be an increase in demand for our services in the coming weeks.

"Although we are unsure how long our centre will be closed for, if anyone does want to support our work caring for dogs in the current crisis, please go to our website and help with a donation – it would make a big difference."

Visit dogstrust.org.uk for more information.