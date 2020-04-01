Shropshire fire service sent out to three bonfires less than a day after public warning

Firefighters were sent to Church Stretton, Shrewsbury, and Donnington in Telford yesterday and in the early hours of today to reports of fires which turned out to be controlled burns.

This comes less than a day after fire chiefs urged residents to avoid having bonfires or make the service aware of them if they were necessary to start.

This is due to a combination of warmer weather along with recycling and waste disposal centres closing, prompting an increase in people burning rubbish at home.

At about 3am today, one fire appliance was sent from Wellington to James Way in Donnington.

Just hours before at about 8.30pm yesterday, firefighters from Shrewsbury were sent to Old Heath for another false alarm and just after 1pm, crews from Church Stretton attended Easthope road.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "We attended three reports of people burning rubbish in the last 24 hours in Donnington, Shrewsbury and Church Stretton."

Kevin Faulkner, head of service delivery, said they hoped people would "reduce any activity" that could lead firefighters to being called out unnecessarily.

He added that any bonfire that needs to take place should be sited well away from buildings, fences, trees and garden structures, and that residents should have a garden hose to hand in case the fire starts to accelerate.

Anyone having a bonfire should notify the fire service control room by calling 01743260290 and providing contact details to avoid unnecessary call outs as well as managing incoming calls from concerned members of the public.