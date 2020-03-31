Anglers warned to stay away from Shrewsbury waters after trio caught

The trio were illegally fishing on Friday night despite government advice stating that fishing is not a permitted activity.

Shrewsbury Anglers Club's volunteer bailiffs moved them on, and the club has since held discussions with Shropshire Wildlife Crime Police to clamp down on poaching.

Chris Wood, from the club, said: "People might think that it's OK because they're out in the open, but you are not allowed to fish at the moment.

"It's a non-essential activity so people need to stop. There is no fishing allowed."

If you suspect anyone of fishing illegally, phone 101 to report to police and also the Environment Agency Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

Alternatively, send a private message on Facebook to Shrewsbury Anglers Club with details as this will be picked up and passed on for attention.