Former public toilet to become takeaway

The toilet, next to the Masala restaurant in St Julian’s Friars, is owned by the restaurant’s former owner John Mustafa.

Mr Mustafa retired last year, leasing the Masala to new owners but retaining the freehold of the building and the toilet block.

His application to transform the toilet into a takeaway has been approved by Shropshire Council despite objection from the restaurant’s new manager, Tahmina Islam.

She said she had believed Mr Mustafa was retiring – not setting up a food business "immediately next door".

Nearby residents also objected to the application, saying the takeaway would lead to littering, traffic and noise.

But a report by planning officer Jane Raymond said: “Whilst it is acknowledged that a takeaway has the potential to result in increased littering in surrounding streets and that there is a perception that late night customers of takeaways might be noisy and potentially exhibit anti-social behaviour, these matters are not justifiable reasons to refuse the application.”

Further concerns were raised about flooding in the area, with objectors saying it would not be hygienic to run a food business from a building prone to flooding.

Granting planning permission, Ms Raymond concluded: “The proposed new use for the building is acceptable in principle and the restoration and continued use of the building will enhance the character and appearance of the building and locality thereby preserving and enhancing the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The proposal would have no significant adverse impact on residential amenity subject to compliance with the recommended conditions.

“The proposal would also not result in a reduction in flood water storage capacity, would not increase floor risk elsewhere, and flood risk to customers can be safety managed.”