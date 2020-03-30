Menu

Advertising

Former public toilet to become takeaway

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A disused public toilet in Shrewsbury has been granted a new lease of life as a takeaway restaurant.

Shropshire Council has given the go-ahead to the plan

The toilet, next to the Masala restaurant in St Julian’s Friars, is owned by the restaurant’s former owner John Mustafa.

Mr Mustafa retired last year, leasing the Masala to new owners but retaining the freehold of the building and the toilet block.

His application to transform the toilet into a takeaway has been approved by Shropshire Council despite objection from the restaurant’s new manager, Tahmina Islam.

She said she had believed Mr Mustafa was retiring – not setting up a food business "immediately next door".

Nearby residents also objected to the application, saying the takeaway would lead to littering, traffic and noise.

But a report by planning officer Jane Raymond said: “Whilst it is acknowledged that a takeaway has the potential to result in increased littering in surrounding streets and that there is a perception that late night customers of takeaways might be noisy and potentially exhibit anti-social behaviour, these matters are not justifiable reasons to refuse the application.”

Further concerns were raised about flooding in the area, with objectors saying it would not be hygienic to run a food business from a building prone to flooding.

Granting planning permission, Ms Raymond concluded: “The proposed new use for the building is acceptable in principle and the restoration and continued use of the building will enhance the character and appearance of the building and locality thereby preserving and enhancing the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The proposal would have no significant adverse impact on residential amenity subject to compliance with the recommended conditions.

“The proposal would also not result in a reduction in flood water storage capacity, would not increase floor risk elsewhere, and flood risk to customers can be safety managed.”

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_LDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News