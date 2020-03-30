Menu

Bonfire warning after crews tackle several out-of-control fires across Shropshire

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Shropshire's firefighters have had to deal with five out-of-control bonfires in four days.

"Please take care – do you really need to burn rubbish?" asked the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service on social media after the recent incidents.

On Sunday firefighters responded to a deliberate burn which spread to a rotten tree in Ellesmere; a fire in a garden which also spread to a tree in Hanwood; a garden bonfire which got out of control and spread to nearby logs at Nesscliffe; and a rubbish fire in Wellington.

