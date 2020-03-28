Shrewsbury firms set tails wagging by raising £15,000 for guide dogs

Shrewsbury-based Morris Lubricants and Morris Leisure joined forces with GB Lubricants in Gateshead to adopt a guide dog puppy they named Morris.

They raised funds by holding raffles, competitions and a charity football match. Andrew Goddard, executive chairman of Morris Lubricants, also did a sponsored trek up Snowdon. One of the most popular events was the switching on of the Christmas lights display at Oxon Hall Touring Park and Oxon Pool Holiday Home Park in Shrewsbury.

The money raised will go towards Morris the puppy's development and pay for equipment.

Andrew said: “We are proud that we have raised enough money to train one guide dog puppy and match him with a person who is blind or partially sighted.

“There are almost two million people in the UK who are living with sight loss, which has a significant impact on their daily lives. Many of these people rarely leave their homes alone, which means they can sometimes lead lonely, isolated lives.

“If the money can help to prevent at least one person from being left out of life, then all our efforts will all have been worthwhile.”

Sharne Kirkwood, corporate partnerships executive at Guide Dogs for the Blind, added: "The three companies have helped to change someone’s life.”