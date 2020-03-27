Shrewsbury care worker stranded in Tunisia calls for government to rescue Brits abroad

Elizabeth Hazlewood, 52, said she is scared to even eat as she's running out of money while holed up in a hotel in Tunis, waiting to see if some kind of plan to get her home can be worked out from the British Embassy.

She was due to fly home last Wednesday, but Tunisia suspended commercial air travel to stop the spread of the virus.

Elizabeth, from Meole Brace, said: "I came to Tunisia for a holiday, to have a rest as I am still very much struggling to deal with losing my parents.

"I was staying in a place called Chatt Mariem, near Sousse, approximately two hours journey from the capital.

"I found out about flights being cancelled about 10 days into my holiday. I was panicking because every flight that I rescheduled was subsequently cancelled. I was very worried.

"The hotel staff have advised me not to go out, I need some essential items but all taxis have been cancelled apparently and I cannot walk to the pharmacy or shop as I do not know my way around. I am a very anxious person anyway."

She added: "My days are spent in my hotel room, watching the news for updates, constantly checking for flights on the Internet.

"My workmates are in touch with me, always supporting me and keeping my spirits up. They think not enough is being done to bring people back home.

"My work as a carer is my lifeline, if I lose my job because of the situation, I will be devastated.

"I can understand that the situation is causing problems regarding flights but surely something could be done. I am rapidly running out of money. I don't even know if I can pay for the flight home if one is secured. I'm scared to eat because of paying for the hotel.

“I really am stressed because of the situation and feel totally lost and alone."

To help keep Elizabeth going, you can donate to her page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elizabeth-hazlewood