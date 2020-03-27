Muddy Shrewsbury couple scrub up all right for early wedding day

Karen Bill married Dave Allen at Albright Hussey, earlier than planned due to the Covid-19 outbreak and in front of just 10 guests due to social distancing rules.

The Shrewsbury newlyweds cut the cake and enjoyed pizza at their reception in the Quarry park.

The running-mad pair took on the White Run at Eaton Mascott, near Shrewsbury, earlier this year, with Karen in a full wedding dress she bought on eBay.

Fortunately for the big day she had a new gown to wear, but admitted the occasion was not quite conventional.

Dave and Karen cut their wedding cake at the Quarry park in Shrewsbury

She said: "Our wedding was booked for May 16 but it looked like there was going to be no chance of it going ahead on that date so I phoned the registrar to see if we could bring it forward. They gave me a date so I phoned Dave at work last Tuesday and asked if he fancied getting married on Saturday."

She joked: "He asked if I'd been drinking."

"The Albright Hussey said we could use a room but we would only be allowed four people in there," she added.

Advertising

"We wanted it outside originally so we asked if we could do that instead and we were allowed 10 of us. Luckily it was dry. All the chairs were set two metres apart because of social distancing.

Dave and Karen got married early Picture: JOL Photography

"One of my best friends' husbands gave me away because my parents are self-isolating.

"We were supposed to be having a pre-wedding shoot with JOL Photography but they were kind enough to come and do the wedding.

"We're going to do a vow renewal next March. We we planning on having 100 people there. We'd been waiting 18 months. We got engaged in November 2018 and have been together for seven years. We just wanted to be husband and wife."

The happy couple had been planning on doing the Liverpool Half Marathon as part of their honeymoon, but due to the virus outbreak that will have to go on the backburner too. But they will be looking forward to going away hopefully before Christmas, before welcoming family and friends to a big celebration in 2021.