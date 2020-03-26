Shrewsbury couple marking diamond anniversary have quiet celebration

Shropshire couple Ken and Daisy Perks should have been spending their diamond wedding anniversary enjoying afternoon tea in a hotel with their family and friends.

Instead it was a "just the two of us" quiet celebration at their home in Shrewsbury.

Mr Perks, 83, said they first met in 1957 or 58, when they both attended the Wrekin motorcycle and car club at the Red Lion in Wellington

"I was a motorcyclist and my wife came along to the meet with her brother, also a motorcyclist. She rode pillion," he said.

Daisy Perks and Kenneth Perks on their wedding day

"She had moved with her parents from Pwllheli while I came to Shrewsbury with my parents as my father worked in the Spitfire factory where the old Midland Red garage was in Ditherington."

After a couple of years courting the couple married in March 1960.

They had a son and a daughter and now have six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Mr Perks was an electrician with the MEB before becoming self employed fitting kitchens and bedrooms.

Mrs Perks said: "I worked in Wellington in Craddocks and then when I got married I worked in the Peter Lord shoe shop in Shrewsbury."

Daisy Perks and Kenneth Perks from Shrewsbury celebrating their 60th diamond wedding anniversary

She brought up the children and spent some time working on the "mums' shift" in the Silhouette factory in the town.

"I then spent 32 years as an admissions officer covering emergency admissions at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital," she added.

For a time they enjoyed holidays in their static caravan in Borth on the Welsh coast and today enjoy drives out and walks, particularly around Attingham Park.

"A marriage is a lot of give and take," Mrs Perks said.

"I can honestly say we have never had a row and that is something I am proud of. We may have had disagreements, but never a row. I would say to people, never go to bed angry, if you have a problem then sort it out."