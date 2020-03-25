Plea by Shrewsbury care worker stranded in Tunisia after Covid-19 grounds flights

Elizabeth Hazlewood, 52, flew out on Friday, March 6, and was due to return home last Wednesday.

But her flight home was cancelled after the country suspended commercial air travel to stop the spread of the virus.

Ms Hazlewood said she is staying in a hotel in the capital Tunis and is waiting further instructions from the British embassy.

Coronavirus:

“I am running out of money rapidly,” she said. “I really am stressed because of the situation and feel totally lost and alone.

"I am stranded in Tunisia, alone and scared. I know there are obviously thousands or millions of people in the same situation. I am currently in a hotel in Tunis where the British embassy told me to come to. At the moment, there are no flights to return to the UK. I cannot pay the hotel prices but other hotels are either closed or not safe."

There has been a spike in crowdfunding pages among stranded Brits abroad who are trying to get home.

To help keep Elizabeth going, you can donate to her page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elizabeth-hazlewood