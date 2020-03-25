Firefighters tackle house fire near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire & Rescue received a call just after 5am to report a house fire at a three-story property in Great Ness, near Nesscliffe.

Three fire appliances were sent from Baschurch and Shrewsbury.

The fire spread from the ground floor. Fire crews used six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. A positive pressure ventilation system was used to clear smoke from the property.

Road access was blocked while fire crews were there. They had finished by 6.45am.

Station manager Phil Davies tweeted: "Currently dealing with property fire. Access through Great Ness, Shropshire blocked due to fire appliances. Please be patient whilst we resolve the incident."