Coronavirus: Shrewsbury Samaritans' plea for spray and wipes to keep volunteer call handlers safe

The branch, next to the English Bridge, has seen a drop in volunteer numbers due to some of them being in "at risk" groups, and the charity is desperate to protect its remaining call handlers.

A statement said: "Samaritans of Shrewsbury need your help.

"Samaritans don't answer your calls and emails from a big call centre. All calls are answered by volunteers in branches.

"We desperately need antibacterial wipes/sprays to help keep our phones and keyboards clean and safe for our volunteers.

"Can anyone help by supplying or donating antibacterial wipes/sprays to us? That would be awesome.

"If you can help please call 07724 671122 and leave a message, we'll get back to you as soon as possible.

"Take care of yourselves and each other, if you can do so safely.

"We're here to support you if you're struggling to cope emotionally, you can call Samaritans on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org day and night."