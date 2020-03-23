Motorcyclist escapes injury-free after Shrewsbury crash

The incident happened at Calcott Lane, Bicton Heath at around 4pm. Police and the ambulance service were in attendance.

It came after an earlier crash on the B5063 south of Wem yesterday morning.

Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "Second RTC of the day attended by SNT, this time on Calcott Lane in #Shrewsbury where a biker had lost control. Police managed the scene whilst our colleagues from #Ambo checked the rider. Luckily he wasn’t injured. #saferroads #saferneighbourhoodteam."