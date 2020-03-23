Lorry fire closes part of A5 in Shrewsbury

One lane of the road is closed from the Hanwood roundabout towards Meole Brace. Police are in attendance.

**UPDATE** A5 from Hanwood is now open but restricted to one lane whilst we await recovery. Please adjust your speed accordingly. Thank you for your patience to those of you who weren't rude to us pic.twitter.com/zjz5quyEVv — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) March 23, 2020

LPPT North tweeted: "Assisting @ShrewsburyCops and @OPUShropshire A5 from Hanwood roundabout towards Meole Brace is currently closed due to a lorry fire. Please use an alternative route for the time being. #police #shrewsbury."