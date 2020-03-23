Menu

Lorry fire closes part of A5 in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Part of the A5 in Shrewsbury has been closed this morning after a lorry fire.

The scene in Shrewsbury. Pic: LPPT North - West Mercia Police

One lane of the road is closed from the Hanwood roundabout towards Meole Brace. Police are in attendance.

LPPT North tweeted: "Assisting @ShrewsburyCops and @OPUShropshire A5 from Hanwood roundabout towards Meole Brace is currently closed due to a lorry fire. Please use an alternative route for the time being. #police #shrewsbury."

Nick Humphreys

