Shrewsbury's Sabrina to ride the river again after flooding

The tour season had been due to start in February but had to be delayed after the crisis, which left many homes and businesses flooded twice in a matter of days. But now the river level is down for the boat to begin its River Severn Quarry loop journeys.

Precautions are being taken by owner Dilwyn Jones to try and keep passengers as safe as possible amid the Covid-19 crisis. He is only opening the upstairs open area section of the boat to passengers, while he is also limiting it to 20 customers on board and making plenty of hand sanitiser and protective gloves available to people.

Dilwyn said: "The river level is dropping so we can get under the bridges now. The top deck will be open. People will have to anti-bac before they get on. There are bottles of anti-bac on the boat and we're limiting it to 20 people.We've got to do what we can to keep people safe.

"We all have to be careful.It's open air on the upstairs so I think it should be a bit safer. We're not opening the downstairs at all apart from the toilets. We're doing table service as usual and our staff will be wearing gloves.Things are changing all the time - if the government says we have to stop, then we can't do anything about it.We're trying to be sensible about it.

The Sabrina boat will be doing daily tours every hour from 11am to 4pm. Tours last around 45 minutes.

Dilwyn added: "It's been an unbelievable start to the year. People seem to have forgotten all about the floods already."