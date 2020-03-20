Spiritual master bringing eastern promise to Shropshire

Simon Calder, a Qiqong master of 30 years, is coming to Dudgeley Farm in All Stretton near Shrewsbury from May 11 to 17 to deliver a course in the centuries old system of co-ordinated body movement, breathing and meditation.

The practice was created for the purposes of health and spirituality and is traditionally viewed by the Chinese and throughout Asia as a technique to cultivate life energy, and Simon developed his own system of myofascial Qiqong, which he teaches all over the world.

His visit has been organised by his brother Ben Calder, the founder of the Centre for Integral Health in Shrewsbury, who recently qualified to teach Lifeforce Qigong in the UK.

Ben said: “Simon’s journey to self-discovery started at a young age of 13 when as a teenager he spent time with a Benedictine monk who taught philosophy and planted the seeds for spiritual practice.

“Travelling to India in 1996, he dived into the Qigong, yoga and meditation world and has since travelled between India, Thailand, Bali and Malaysia, studying with many teachers in many different forms of Qigong, Yoga and Meditation.

“It is a rare and special event to be able to work with him in this depth in the UK.”

Delegates at the retreat will be learning the foundation of what Qigong is through physical practices and energetic exercises as well as bringing in meditation and mindfulness to strengthen bodies and build up reserves of energy.

For more information about the retreat or to book visit https://integralhealthshrewsbury.com/events/life-force-dynamics-qigong-level-1-foundation-module-jing/ or email ben@bencalder.co.uk