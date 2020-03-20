Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury park and ride service increase delayed by virus

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A park and ride service which had been due to become an every 10 minutes service has been delayed due to coronavirus.

One of the electric buses trialled on Shrewsbury’s park and ride service last year

The Harlescott Park and Ride was due to increase in frequency on Monday, April 6, but will remain as an every 20 minutes service for the time being.

Shropshire Council said: "Due to the impact of coronavirus on bus usage we will now be delaying the introduction of the every 10 mins service on the Harlescott Park & Ride, due to begin on Mon 6 April. For now, the P&R and all bus services continue to operate as normal."

Electric buses have been trialled on Shrewsbury's three park and ride services, with the council hoping those services would be served entirely by electric buses in the future.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News