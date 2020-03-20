Shrewsbury park and ride service increase delayed by virus

The Harlescott Park and Ride was due to increase in frequency on Monday, April 6, but will remain as an every 20 minutes service for the time being.

Shropshire Council said: "Due to the impact of coronavirus on bus usage we will now be delaying the introduction of the every 10 mins service on the Harlescott Park & Ride, due to begin on Mon 6 April. For now, the P&R and all bus services continue to operate as normal."

Electric buses have been trialled on Shrewsbury's three park and ride services, with the council hoping those services would be served entirely by electric buses in the future.