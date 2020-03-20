Law firm are quizzy rascals for epilepsy group

A quiz night at The Buttermarket was hosted by Lanyon Bowdler solicitors to raise cash to aid Shropshire Epilepsy Support's vital work.

The group offers help and support to adults and children with epilepsy and their families, and promotes better understanding of the condition.

More than 120 people attended the quiz, which also included a raffle with the top prize of a night away and dinner for two at London’s prestigious Hilton Hotel in Canary Wharf.

Kay Kelly, head of the clinical negligence team at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “The aim of the quiz was to help the group raise the money they need to convert to charitable status and to launch an epilepsy awareness training programme targeted to children in local primary schools."

Ange Barre, founder of Shropshire Epilepsy Support, said: “It was a hugely successful night and thanks go to all those who attended, donated raffle prizes and to Lanyon Bowdler for organising the quiz. It was a wonderful sum of money raised and it will certainly be put to good use.

“Every pound donated to us is a valuable contribution to the work we are doing within Shropshire. We are a not-for-profit organisation which supports people across the county affected by epilepsy so we are grateful for any financial assistance we receive.”

For more about the work of Shropshire Epilepsy Support, visit the website at www.shropshireepilepsysupport.com