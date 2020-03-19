Shrewsbury kids club opens early to help working parents

In response to a number of schools closing at short notice across Shropshire, Childcare At The Hollies on Sutton Road plans to stay open as long as they are able, in line with Government guidelines.

A holiday club catering for children aged four to 11-years-old will now open tomorrow.

Clair Ashley, nursery manager, said: “The Hollies Holiday Club was due to start on Monday, March 30 to accommodate local private schools who closed ahead of the state schools, but will now be brought forward.

“The nursery is part of a wider company group which includes an independent private GP practice, who are advising the nursery on a daily basis.

“All staff have a private GP available to them and we can get real time advice about the children too. We assess temperatures of every child throughout the day and monitor for any relevant symptoms.

"We have just under an acre of space at The Hollies so children can enjoy games and educational activities without having to be in close proximity.

"We have also drafted in IT resources so that children up to the age of 11 can continue their academic work and we have Early Years Teachers who will supervise school work."

For more information contact The Hollies on 01743 245186 or enquiries@childcareatthehollies.co.uk