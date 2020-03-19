Kind Shrewsbury student wins High Sheriff award

Saskia Mills, 18, has won the county shield at the 15th annual High Sheriff of Shropshire Young Citizenship Awards.

The Shrewsbury teenager, who is studying Level 2 in Supporting Teaching and Learning at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, was nominated by her tutor Sturcha Wynn.

Ms Wynn said: "Saskia motivates and brings the class together in collaborating on planning and carrying out charity events.

“These have included raising money for Hope House and British Heart Foundation. Saskia has also impressively organised and taken part in a 10 mile walk to raise money for Lupus UK.

“During mental health awareness week, Saskia organised a collection for a classmate who was going through a difficult time.

“Saskia is visiting an elderly lady twice a week to keep her company and check if she needs anything. Since passing her driving test she takes the lady out for a drive as well as helping her with housework.”

On her award win, Saskia said: “I was really surprised to win this award, but very pleased obviously. I am very happy to support my classmates and people in the wider community. Doing charity work is something I have always done and always will do every year.

“I choose charities which are personal to me. I don’t do this for recognition, but it’s very kind that I have been recognised for it. The College is really supportive of my charity work and often helps me with prizes for events.”