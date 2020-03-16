Up to 400 homeowners could apply for flood help

Residents whose properties have been affected by the recent floods are now being urged to apply for the Community Recovery Grant.

Worth up to £500 the grant is available for households that have been affected by the recent floods where flood water entered into habitable areas of your home or the house was considered unliveable for any period of time.

David Minnery, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance and corporate support, said:

“We know that the recent flooding has had a devastating effect on people and businesses across the county and it is essential that our communities have the support they need to recover and get back to normal.

“Around 400 residential properties have been affected by the recent floods, and we would urge anyone affected who has not already contacted us to get in touch on 0345 678 9006 so they do not miss out on financial support that they may be eligible for.”

“We are aware that many people have already been in contact with the council because their property has been affected during the recent flooding, and Shropshire Council is absolutely committed to continue its efforts to support those affected.

Shropshire Council said instances where households might be considered unliveable could include: access to the property severely restricted; key services such as sewerage, draining, and electricity are severely affected or adverse weather had resulted in other significant damage to the property.

To ensure payment to those who have already enquired about the scheme, Shropshire Council have contacted all those that have enquired requesting further information, and therefore would urge all residents to respond as soon as possible with the details requested.

Second homes, empty homes and student accommodation are not eligible for the grant payment and flooded gardens or garages are not eligible.

The Community Recovery Grant is for residential properties and is being administered by Shropshire Council.

There is also a council tax discount scheme for residents of Shropshire that is being administered by Shropshire Council.

Eligible properties will receive 100 per cent discount for a minimum of three months and consideration for this will be given in line with the Community Recovery Grant.

"Council tax annual bills for 2020/21 have already been produced and will not reflect any flood relief that you may be eligible for. Any council tax discount will be credited directly to your council tax account and an amended bill will follow."

To register your property for the community recovery grant and council tax discount scheme, please email corporatefinance@shropshire.gov.uk.