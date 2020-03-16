Man charged after attack at pub near Shrewsbury

Detectives are investigating after an altercation between two men in Main Road, Dorrington.

Officers were called at 7.45pm on March 6, and are now appealing for any witnesses who saw the row or anyone acting suspiciously.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with making threats to commit criminal damage.

Anyone who was in the area between 6.30pm and 8pm and may have information is asked to contact West Mercia Police by calling 101, quoting incident 732 of March 6.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.