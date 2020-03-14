Council Leader says we are in unprecedented times

Councillor Peter Nutting is re-assuring residents that, as a local authority Shropshire is we prepared for such situations.

With its public health and emergency response teams helping co-ordinate many services the council was supporting residents and businesses, working alongside other local, regional and national colleagues to ensure efforts align, he said.

The Government has announced that we are moving out of the ‘contain’ phase and into ‘delay’ and the UK Chief Medical Officers have now raised the risk to the UK from moderate to high, he said.

In a message to residents he said: "As you may be aware, Shropshire has received its third case of COVID –19. It is likely that we will get more cases, and we want to reassure you that Shropshire Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Shropshire are protected.

"As a council we have specialists trained to deal with issues like COVID-19 and plans are in place that have been built on years of knowledge and experience. That said, it goes without saying that this situation is unprecedented: please know our teams mobilised many weeks ago as the threat emerged to ensure we respond to the Government’s requests, alongside our local needs."

Councillor Nutting urged residents to follow government guidelines and good hygiene.

"There are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. Do keep looking at the current NHS advice on nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19. Please also follow the updated travel guidance on gov.uk/guidance/travel-advice-novel-coronavirus."

He said helpful links had been added to the council's website.

"It is unquestionably a challenging time for everyone in the country, so we simply urge you to follow the guidance given and remain current, as the instruction is changing frequently to manage the situation.

"Please do what you can to remain safe in the coming weeks and months. Our teams are equipped to work from anywhere, and we are prepared to support residents and businesses to the best of our ability throughout this crisis. Please follow the guidance and know that we are here to support you."