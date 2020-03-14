Shrewsbury hair salon closing after 45 - but it's not the final cut for Angie

But the hair stylist, who has worked through the Kevin Keegan perm, Lady Di bob and today's edgy cuts, is not ready to hang up her scissors yet.

Angie has been forced to leave her premises in Castle Street after 45 years as the owners have announced the building is to become apartments. So she is joining forces with Vogue Hair and Beauty in The Parade.

Her career has spanned five decades and she now has clients whose grandparents first visited her as youngsters themselves.

"I was 20 when I opened the salon, encouraged to do so by my Dad, and it was the best thing I could have done," she said.

"When I started in the 1970s it was all about the perm, the Kevin Keegan look for the men, Farrah Fawcett for the ladies.

With Princess Diana leading the fashion stakes at the beginning of the 80s, Angie said everyone suddenly wanted the Lady Di or Purdy bob.

"The bob has never gone out of fashion, it just changes slightly," she said.

"I have always kept up with the fashion and when my kids were teenagers, their friends would come in for the latest cuts, the girls and the boys."

Angie said she loved colouring hair.

"People are more bold with colours today and more experimental, whatever their age. The days of the blue rinse have gone."

One of her great joys of the years has been in training young hair stylists.

"I encouraged them to enter competitions, in which they did really well. And many of them have gone on to open their own businesses and one went to work on one of the cruise liners."

"We have have so much fun in the salon and some have told me it was the best time of their lives. They are now talking about a reunion."

The salon has seen flooding, a fire and burglaries and Angie says she is indebted to husband, for keeping the premises in shape.

"Although this is the end of one era, it is the beginning of a new one and I am looking forward to welcoming clients old and new at Vogue next Wednesday," she said.