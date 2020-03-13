Advertising
Shrewsbury's Rotary club gives hundreds of pounds to children's safety training event
Shrewsbury's Rotary club has given hundreds of pounds to an event offering children social awareness and safety training.
Up to 1,500 children from 40 to 60 primary schools in the Shrewsbury and Oswestry areas attend the Crucial Crew event over a two-week period in June at Nesscliffe Military Training Centre.
Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is to support the event to the sum of £300.
Individual members of the club will also be supporting Crucial Crew in a voluntary capacity.
Anyone interested in joining Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact secretary Gareth Watkins on 01743 359636.
Most Read
Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Shropshire as drive-through test centres being set up in Shrewsbury and Telford
Railway link between Shrewsbury and Stafford makes 'more sense than ever' because of Newport innovation park
Advertising
Login or Register to comment