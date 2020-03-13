Shrewsbury's Rotary club gives hundreds of pounds to children's safety training event

Up to 1,500 children from 40 to 60 primary schools in the Shrewsbury and Oswestry areas attend the Crucial Crew event over a two-week period in June at Nesscliffe Military Training Centre.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is to support the event to the sum of £300.

Individual members of the club will also be supporting Crucial Crew in a voluntary capacity.

Anyone interested in joining Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact secretary Gareth Watkins on 01743 359636.