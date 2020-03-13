Menu

Floods ease and clean up continues through Shropshire

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Water levels are dropping on the River Severn through Shropshire.

West Mid showground under water

Just two flood alerts remain on the river through Shropshire, at Melverley, where farmland and some lanes remain underwater and between Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth.

The Environment Agency says areas affected could include White Abbey, Hayes Basin, Gravel Hill Lane in Shrewsbury, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge, Leighton & Bridgnorth.

In Shrewsbury the clean up began today at the Greenhous West Mid Showground, swamped by the recent flood waters.

Volunteers are being urged to go along to the showground today (fri) and tomorrow between 10am - 2pm armed with wellingtons.

Lance Jackson, chairman of the trustees of the showground said jobs would include getting rid of damaged equipment and the ruined stock stored for the Rural Charity shops.

