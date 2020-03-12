Menu

River rises in Shrewsbyr but not to previous levels

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Sandbags and flood barriers are up once again in Shrewsbury as river levels on the Severn rise.

Flood barriers at Frankwell car park

Sandbags in Shrewsbury

But the Environment Agency says that the height of the water will be nowhere near the record breaking levels caused by storms Ciara and Dennis that let to homes and businesses being flooded.

Agency staff took over the Frankwell car park to put up flood barriers and worried property owners piled sandbags up around their doors.

While a flood alert was place on the river through the county the agency said that the river level peak at the Welsh Bridge this morning would be between 3.3 - 3.6 metres compared to more than 5 metres last month.

The high water was expected to pass through Buildwas, 4.3 - 4.6 metres and Bridgnorth 3.3 - 3.6metres this evening.

Shropshire Council says its park and ride service is free until this weekend, to encourage more people to shop in and visit the town.

The Hair Forum salon in Coleham reopened on Wednesday after being closed for three weeks following the floods.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
