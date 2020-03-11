Shrewsbury Town chips in for EFL Day of Action with new initiatives for homeless and elderly

Shrewsbury Town joined 71 other EFL clubs around the country to celebrate and highlight the impact football can have in communities.

At the Mercedes-Benz Football Hub at Shrewsbury Town, Shrewsbury Town in the Community used the day to launch its ‘Off The Streets FC’ programme alongside the Shrewsbury Ark day centre for homeless people.

The Ark's clients were taken to the football club by taxi and enjoyed a kickabout plus a game of heads and volleys. They were given spare Shrewsbury Town kits to play in and used the club's hot showers afterwards.

Shrewsbury barber Ollie Tranter also got involved, volunteering his services for the morning to provide haircuts for participants to help boost their confidence.

Wendy Faulkner from the Shrewsbury Ark said: "This is really a boost for people’s confidence. It’s made them feel good about themselves and we can see they’ve all really enjoyed it today.

"Watching them get onto that pitch in their kit and boots is a really positive thing for all of us. I might even get involved next time."

'They were all laughing and smiling'

Shrewsbury Town in the Community media and marketing officer Liam McDonald said the event is set to become a weekly fixture.

"There were six or seven of them there, we hope that it's going to grow," he said.

"They seemed to really enjoy it. They were all laughing and smiling.

"It was really nice to see even those who were a bit sceptical about it getting involved too."

To fund the ongoing initiative the club will put the proceeds of its sleep-out in the stadium this summer towards Off The Streets FC, as well as the Shrewsbury Ark.

It will take place on July 3 and 4. To find out more, email steve.burnside@shrewsburytowninthecommunity.com

At the Mercedes-Benz Football Hub at Shrewsbury Town, Shrewsbury Town in the Community launched its new Extra-Time Hub for over-55s which will now take place weekly on Thursdays, aiming to tackle social isolation and improve active ageing across the county.

Salop legend Steve Cross made a surprise appearance and signed up for the next few weeks while current first-team player Aaron Pierre also popped down to have a chat with participants.

Ex-Shrewsbury Town and Wolves player Steve Cross said: "Being retired it’s often a little bit boring sitting at home, I saw the event on the Blue and Amber website so decided to come down and get involved.

"I did used to be involved in walking football but had to have a little bit of time out due to injury. Now I’m back and fit and looking forward to getting back involved."