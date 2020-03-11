Shrewsbury's Frankwell car park closed as rivers rising again

The Environment Agency has put the River Severn through the county town on the lowest official warning - a flood alert - and has warned there could be flooding further downstream at Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth later in the week.

In South Shropshire the Upper Teme is on flood alert with the warning that Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow could be affected, with low-lying farmland flooded. However, the Environment Agency said river levels on the Teme were dropping in Ludlow.

Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and inmediate action is required - were in place on the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley, near Oswestry, which was expected to peak at 4.6m today.

Shropshire Council said Shrewsbury's Frankwell car park was closed and that while St Julian's Friars Car Park was open with reduced spaces that was being reviewed today once peak levels were available.

A spokesman said: "Please use Park and Ride, Abbey Foregate Car Park or Raven Meadows MSCP for long stay parking."

Please be aware that Shrewsbury's Frankwell Car Park is closed until further notice.

The Severn has risen during the night and is expected to continue through Wednesday.

If you have a vehicle on the car park please move it ASAP. Permit holders can use the Raven Meadows MSCP pic.twitter.com/aWFL8ss9j3 — Original Shrewsbury (@OriginalShrews) March 11, 2020

Frankwell Riverside Car Park in Shrewsbury remains closed until further notice due to occupation by our partners the Environment Agency for the Frankwell Flood Defences — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) March 11, 2020

Advertising

The Shrewsbury Park and Ride car parks are free to use this week.

The latest river levels are not expected to be as high as those that hit the county during storms Ciara and Dennis and with weather forecasters saying that there should be more settled weather over the coming days and next week these is hope that the latest rise will pass through Shropshire without major flooding.

Watch today's weather forecast:

Wednesday morning forecast 11/03/20

Advertising

The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

You can also share your stories using this form: