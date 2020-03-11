Help to Buy still available at Shrewsbury development

Since opening its doors to prospective buyers in April last year, 85 homes at Taylor Wimpey’s Lily Hay development have already been reserved.

The site comprises two, three, four and five-bedroom homes with prices starting from £228,950. Help to Buy offers first and second time buyers to buy a new home with as deposit of five per cent.

Carl Cooke, sales manager and director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “The thriving town setting of Shrewsbury has been a big draw for our customers, and we’ve seen plenty of people fall in love with Lily Hay after a single visit.

"Lily Hay has become a thriving neighbourhood which has already welcomed a host of new residents, making it perfect for those wanting to be a part of a growing community.

"I’d encourage anyone interested in finding out more about the benefits of moving into a brand new home at Lily Hay – and how we can help them to do so – to pay us a visit as soon as possible.”

To find out more about the homes currently available, visit the sales office at the development which is open every day between 11am and 5pm. Alternatively, call 01743 295694 or visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk