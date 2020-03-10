Shrewsbury looking for proud ambassadors to step forward

The initiative was launched last summer by Shrewsbury Tourism Association and Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) to give visitors to the town a warm welcome.

It was such a success that it is being repeated this year, with added support from Shrewsbury Town Council.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said being an ambassador was great fun as well as being an important role to show off the town to visitors.

“We had a lot of really positive feedback from visitors who greatly valued having ambassadors around the town during the summer, so we were keen to run the project again,” she said.

“The aim is for ambassadors to use their local knowledge to provide information for anyone visiting the town centre - pointing them in the direction of parts of the town they may have missed to make sure they make the most of their time in Shrewsbury.

“They act as a much-needed roaming information point at a range of locations, including car parks, the train station, the West End, Pride Hill and The Square.

“The most important element of the project is, of course, our volunteers and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined the scheme last year.

“We are now looking for more people to get involved and become an Original Shrewsbury Ambassador! Having a larger pool of volunteers will really help us cover more ground, welcome more people, and provide an even better level of support as well as encouraging people to come back to Shrewsbury again and again.”

Stephanie said the ambassador shifts were even more flexible this year, with people being able to volunteer for just an hour or two, or a whole day.

She added: “The aim is for ambassadors to be on duty on Saturdays from 10am to 2.30pm and on Sundays from 11am to 2.30pm, but people don’t need to volunteer for the whole length of time - it can be whatever works best for them.

“They will be based out of the museum volunteers hub and will be given a free tour of Shrewsbury prison as part of the training which will take place on April 4, as well as a season ticket for the Sabrina boat for all volunteers.

“It’s a great way to make friends and show off the town, so I would urge anyone interested to please get in touch.”

For more information and to sign up, visit shrewsburybid.co.uk/ambassadors