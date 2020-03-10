Shrewsbury lifestyle guru helps mums 'rediscover themselves'

Laura Butler, 34, has her own business called Laura Butler Coaching and describes herself as a "lifestyle intervention coach" who specialises in helping people switch to healthier habits to improve their health and wellbeing.

Her story of how she went from being a struggling mum with low energy to being a go-getting businesswoman has recently been featured as one of 25 inspiring stories of successful ladies in an Amazon best-selling book called Joy - Recipes for Abundance.

The mum-of-two has built a strong online following and sometimes travels to meet her clients as far as Switzerland and Australia. She said: "People are so busy in this day and age and it's not always easy for people to take time for themselves and stay on top of their own health and wellbeing.

"I know how difficult it can be for new mums and it's not easy doing it alone.

"I have a lot of people from all over the world who I'm helping. I do sometimes travel to them but I do most of my work from Shropshire."

She added: "I look at people's lifestyle behaviours and try and help them change their habits. You see people trying diets and quick fixes which are just unmanageable and unsustainable in the long term.

"I help people with stress, weight loss, all sorts of different health reasons. I also go into organisations as well."

Laura specialises in helping ambitious women and mums as a result of her own experiences.

Advertising

"I became a mum and felt like I was reasonably healthy," she said. "But I just wasn't coping with the demands of having two young kids. I was feeling shattered. I just felt like I didn't have enough energy because kids demand such a lot from you so I was just reaching for caffeine and chocolate when I shouldn't have been.

"I decided enough was enough. I thought I've got to be able to do better than this so I took control back."

She took advice online and broke down her problems one by one, before finding solutions that worked and were easily sustainable.

She added: "I work with a lot of women in business, women who are career driven. Sometimes what happens with them is they are so focused on their careers and keeping busy it can start negatively impacting on their health. I try and help them bring some of the focus back to them so they can be the best version of themselves. When you become a mum, you can lose your identity a bit. I work with ambitious mums to try and help them get it back."