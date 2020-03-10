Public consultation opens over Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road

A series of drop-in consultation events on the road, which would effectively complete a ring road around Shrewsbury, started at Emmanuel Church, today.

It represents the chance for people to view and comment on the plans for the road, which also now include the proposal for the Oxon Link Road.

Robert and Julia Phillips, from the Coton Hill area of Shrewsbury, both attended the event, and questioned why the route for the road cuts so close to the north of the town.

Mr Phillips said: "I can see the logic of having a complete ring road, at the moment it is sort of three quarters.

"The thing I cannot understand is why the road comes in so close to the north of the town when on the map it looks like it would be easier to take it away from the town."

Mrs Phillips said she was concerned about the impact on some of the town's most important environmental areas.

She said: "Take it away from the town, that is a very precious green area close to the town."

Under current plans, Shropshire Council intends to have the road open in 2023, with an 18-month construction process. The government is putting up £54m of the entire £84m needed for the plan, but Shropshire Council would be solely responsible for covering any increase in the cost.

Advertising

There have been some changes to the initial plan, with a proposal now abandoned to close off Welshpool Road to traffic at the Western end.

Instead traffic-calming measures will be put in on the road, which will connect to Churncote Roundabout, which would become a five-spoke roundabout.

The consultation for North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury

Pippa Harris, from Heath Farm in Shrewsbury, also attended the consultation and said she had not yet made her mind up about the plans.

Advertising

She said: "I have followed it a bit but want more information because I can see the potential benefits to people and need to assess that against the environmental impact."

She added that she wanted to look at the past performance of the firms who will be charged with building the road, saying: "With no disrespect, if you are going to have an operation you want to find out the track record of the surgeon, so I want to find to find out what I can about the previous compliance of the company with the environment and other standards."

Shropshire Council has said the road will reduce the amount of traffic going through the town centre, and will bring air quality and economic benefits.

Sue Dancey of Shrawardine said she was leaning towards opposing the road.

She said: "My hunch is I do not think it is necessary. It is an awful lot of money and it will cause an awful lot of environmental damage.

"But merged with that it could remove a lot of traffic and I am just sorry it is not linked with any more integrated thinking like providing improved public transport and cycle facilities. This strikes me as it is about getting people past our county town and not into our county town."

The consultation for North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury

Representatives of Better Shrewsbury Transport, which is opposed to the plan, will be present at all the consultation events, and member Emma Bullard said: "We are here to say the survey does not give an opportunity to say you do not want the road.

"There is nothing in there about the climate emergency and quite a lot is missing about the environmental impact because they say that will be at the planning stage."