Permission granted for 175 Shrewsbury homes

Outline permission was granted in 2015 for 550 homes along with a hotel, 70-bed care home, business land, community hub and children’s play area on land south of Oteley Road in Shrewsbury.

The site was split into different zones after Shropshire Council agreed it was unlikely that a single developer would come forward to take on the whole site.

Plans for the first 164 homes in ‘development zone Y’ were approved in 2018 and construction is nearing completion. The same developer put forward a reserved matters application last year for a further 175 houses on the adjacent plot known as ‘development one Z’.

The application, which has now been approved by planning officers, details the site layout and the size and appearance of the homes.

The houses will range in size from one to four bedrooms. There will be 26 affordable homes within the development.

The proposals form part of the Shrewsbury South Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), designed to help meet the town’s future housing and employment needs.

A report by planning officer Richard Fortune said: “The design principles set out in the master plan are achieved by the proposed scheme, which would have a distinctive identity while also respecting the qualities and character of the existing environment and surrounding development.

“The layout and mix of affordable housing within the housing parcel, along with the overall housing mix, is considered acceptable for this part of the site.

Advertising

“The proposed development would be appropriate in scale, density, pattern and design, taking account of the local context and character.

“The proposed landscaping scheme would enhance the appearance of the street scenes.

“The areas of public open space would be appropriately sited to provide amenity open space, with connectivity through to existing surrounding development to the north of Oteley Road and the layout allows for connections to the wider Shrewsbury South SUE area to the west and east, as required by the master plan.”