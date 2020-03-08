Former air force woman Marion celebrates 100th birthday in Shrewsbury

Marion Parkes was a member of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force in her youth and met John, an airman, while the two were both stationed at RAF Shawbury in the Second World War.

Today she lives at the Portland House nursing home in Shrewsbury and she was treated to a buffet meal as well as a party with most of her large family.

The second of Marion's three sons, Derek, said: "There was family from down south and up north. There are quite a lot of us living in Shrewsbury so we all gathered around.

"Portland House put on a very nice meal, everything went really well. She got a congratulatory telegram from the Queen as well as a lot of other cards.

"She did enjoy it."

Marion has three sons (Ron, Derek and Dave), four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and most of them were able to attend the party.

After the war ended and Marion and John married, he became a sales representative and the two moved all over the country.

They even lived in Spain for 11 years, but when John died in the 1990s Marion moved back to Shrewsbury.

Derek said: "Thanks to Portland House for organising and providing the facilities for her birthday. It was very good of them."