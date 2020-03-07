backtobusiness: Shrewsbury tourism and firm owners declare 'we're open for business'

As the sun was shining, traders gathered together for a photocall not just to launch Shrewsbury Tourism Association’s new town guide and map, but to let people know that it is business as usual.

“After all the recent challenges Shrewsbury has had to contend with, local businesses are working together to promote trade and get tourists and shoppers back into the town,” said Edward Goddard, Shrewsbury Tourism Association chairman.

“There has been great camaraderie from local businesses and now we need people to come and support them. Shrewsbury is most definitely open for business.

“Everybody is very supportive of what we are trying to do. There has been extensive publicity for the town on national TV, which has shown the community spirit at its very best. However, a negative side of the publicity is that some people believe we are still flooded which is totally untrue.

“The flood barriers have gone and businesses are keen to get some trade through their doors.”

The resilience of the business community has been highlighted by Dave Gater, head chef at The Armoury, located alongside the River Severn.

Respite

The pub and restaurant were closed for just two hours – at the peak of the flood – last week as pumps kept flood water at bay.

Advertising

“Many of the people that came to The Armoury during the flood were thankful and appreciative that we were open because their homes were under water and they wanted somewhere for respite from the doom and gloom,” he explained.

“We had a roaring fire burning and served hot food. We did what Shrewsbury does best – look after people.”

Dilwyn Jones, who runs Sabrina passenger boat tours on the River Severn at Shrewsbury, said: “We want to let people know across the country that Shrewsbury is up and running and open for business. Come and visit our beautiful, historic town.”

Dilwyn lost the first week of the Sabrina season due to the flood but plans to be up and running in the next couple of days.

Advertising

Alex Chidley-Uttley, from wine merchants Tanners Wines, revealed that the company is raffling a large, artisan chocolate egg to raise money for Shropshire Flood Relief Fund to support people whose lives have been affected by the floods.

The Shropshire Star has launched a #backtobusiness campaign to support the community following the floods. We want to use our platform to let people know when your business is back in action after the floods, how people can help, and to tell people about the customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help.

#backtobusiness - how to take part

#backtobusiness: The Star is here to help you recover from floods crisis

Let us know when your business is back in action after the floods

Let us know how people can help

Tell us about customers and residents who have gone above and beyond to help

We'll share the best stories with our readers and help Shropshire get back on its feet

TWITTER - use the hashtag #backtobusiness to share your stories with us

FACEBOOK - Visit our Facebook Community Noticeboard to share your stories

You can also share your stories using this form: