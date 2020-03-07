Fine and telling-off for Shropshire man who failed to turn up for jury service

The man had been called to be a juror at Shrewsbury Crown this week and next, but on Thursday, when he was due to attend to hear a trial, he rang the court to say that he would not be attending because he had an opportunity to work that day.

He was summoned back to the court on Friday for an audience with Recorder John Benson QC.

Recorder Benson said that the man had received his summons three months prior and asked why he did not attend.

The man said: "I've not had a lot of money lately. I had the opportunity to earn some money, I went to work.

"Obviously that was a bad idea."

He said that he was in Redditch on Thursday.

"I apologise for not attending."

Recorder Benson said: "It's a very serious matter. If everybody decided 'well, I've got something better to do', the courts would not function.

"I appreciate it's sometimes not easy for jurors who have other work, family matters to attend to.

"It's an explanation but it's not really an excuse."

The juror said he could pay the fine that same day and said he will attend next week to begin his jury service.