Food bank running scheme to support Shrewsbury flood victims as they return home

Barnabas Community Projects, home of the Shrewsbury Food Bank, is expecting to see a huge rise in demand over the coming weeks.

Manager Karen Williams said the bank is running low on UHT milk and tinned main meals, and is also in need of supplies such as saucepans, cutlery, plates, cups and cleaning items.

"I expect we're about to see a rise in the number of people who need items as they return home and see the extent of the damage," she said.

"A lot of people will have lost basic things we rely on like saucepans and cutlery. Their food staples might also have been destroyed so we need to ensure that we're well stocked up to support them."

The charity is also running a community fundraising page to put donors directly in touch with those affected.

Anyone wishing to donate to flood victims can use the dedicated website to read a little about the people affected and find out exactly what they need money for.

Karen said: "We interview people and establish what they need. Their request then goes on the community fundraising page.

"People can then donate through the page and fulfil the request. Mainly people need things like carpets and washing machines.

"It's designed to fill the gap where the council can't help. A washing machine is seen as a non-essential item but if you've got three children and you need to wash their clothes, it is pretty essential.

When a request is fulfilled the money goes to the Barnabas Community Project who then either purchase the item for the person or give them a voucher.

Food and small household items can be donated at the ASDA, Co-Op and Sainsbury's drop-off points in Shrewsbury, or directly through the Food Bank.

To donate directly to those in need visit acts435.org.uk/appeal/floods-2020