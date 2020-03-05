New home for flood-hit Shrewsbury churchgoers

The Barnabas Church in Longden Coleham was left devastated by the flood water rendering them inoperable for up to three months – though their food bank remains open and operable.

But now the congregation and its community groups can use the former training and development centre on Racecourse Crescent in Monkmoor after being given rent-free access by Shropshire Council while repairs take place in Coleham.

The council has been working to prepare the building for temporary occupancy, including carrying out electrical and plumbing work.

Council Leader Peter Nutting will hand over the key to the Monkmoor buildings on Monday at 11am. He said: “We are very aware how badly homes and businesses have been affected by flood water and we’ve been working hard with partners and the local community to respond to this.

“The flooding at the Barnabas Church has had a big impact on the church congregation and also the numerous local groups and people who attend clubs at the Barnabas centre.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to offer them a new home in Monkmoor – rent free - while they carry out the necessary work at their buildings.”

David Matthias, church leader, said: “Many different community groups use this building so we can still host them for the time being while our own building is sorted out. This gives us a warm and safe home for all but the largest groups.”

Anna Turner JP, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, visited the Barnanbas Centre last week on a visit to meet flood-affected residents and businesses in Coleham.

She said: “I could hardly keep eye contact with Dave Matthias because we both felt extremely tearful and devastated that their community hub had been a victim yet again.

“Sometimes one feels proud to be part of a very tight knit community whom know how to help each other, and this is one of those occasions.”