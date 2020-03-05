Health boss thanks Shrewsbury GP surgeries dealing with flooding aftermath

Steve Ellis, head of primary care for NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said both Riverside Medical Practice and Severn Field Medical Practice have been working effectively under "difficult circumstances".

He was speaking following the closure of the Riverside surgery on Roushill, which has led to a temporary service operating from Severn Fields practice in Sundorne.

Rising river levels damaged the boiler and gas metre at the Riverside premises, as well as financial and HR archived records which are now drying out.

Mr Ellis said: "Shropshire CCG would like to thank Severn Fields Medical Practice for their help and support during this time and also the staff at Riverside Medical Practice for their continued efforts under difficult circumstances. We would also like to give a special thanks to the patients and the people of Shrewsbury for their support, patience and understanding.”

The practice on Roushill is expected to be closed for weeks to come.

"Due to waiting times in getting new equipment fitted, as well as the clean-up needed, it is anticipated that the practice building will not be able to reopen for the next few weeks," Mr Ellis said.

"In the meantime, the temporary service is operating effectively from Severn Fields and all patients seeking an appointment are being asked to call the usual practice number and listen to the voice recording for further information. It is advised that calls will be answered as soon as possible.

"Severn Fields Medical Practice is not responsible for seeing patients of Riverside Medical Practice. Therefore patients are asked not to call Severn Fields directly or arrive at the building unless attending an appointment, dropping off repeat prescription requests or have been asked to do so by staff at Riverside Medical Practice. All appointments must be pre-booked via the practice number."