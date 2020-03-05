What a find! Social media revved up over motorbike parts stash in Shrewsbury floods clean-up

Brian Taylor, owner of The House Clearance Emporium, in Coleham Head, found a stash of classic motorbike parts in a hidden compartment under his floor as he dealt with the aftermath of the flooding over the past few weeks.

Posting a copy of the article featuring Brian's discovery on Instagram, the user 'matchlessg80cs' said: "Front page of the Shropshire Star this morning is a photo of a chap who has just uncovered a stash of pre war motorcycle parts ( + WW2 black out masks) following the recent catastrophic floods in the town, name those parts!

"He thinks they are scrap, we know better! Strange shaped girder forks at the back left?

"Couple of Rudge 4 valve heads in the foreground?"

The post was met with a host of responses with one use writing: "There’s probably a line of people at his front door."

Brian has confirmed that the parts have been taken away to be cleaned and researched before he looks at putting them up for sale.

Other users explained they could spot a variety of classic items, with one saying: "I can see a 3-speed Sunbeam gearbox," and adding: "And the 2 barrels with what looks like fins cut away are both pre-1928 AJS sidevalve."

Pezpix added: "They look like damaged Triumph web style forks. What a find!"

Brian will be holding a clearance sale on Saturday from 10am-5pm with furniture and house clearance items – but not the newly discovered motorcycle parts.