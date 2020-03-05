Eric to move from breakfast show after 25 years

Eric Smith, BBC Radio Shropshire's long-standing presenter of the station's breakfast show will be moving to the drive show from June.

Eric has been presenting the BBC Radio Shropshire Breakfast Show for the majority of the station’s 35 year history, first solo then for the past decade alongside Clare Ashford.

From June he will be switching to a new 3pm to 6pm show, with afternoon host Adam Green swapping seats to co-host the Breakfast Show with Clare from 6am to 9am.

Eric said: “I’ve done a long stint of getting out of bed at 4.30am in the morning. Now it’s someone else’s turn – and I can enjoy a lie in and pick up the baton later in the day to have fun and keep Shropshire up to date at tea time. I wish Adam and Clare well.”

Stuart Thomas, BBC head of the Midlands says: “Eric’s contribution to the station and to our county is truly amazing. Very few people present a breakfast show for so long. Eric has done so with skill, dedication and sheer professionalism for more than 25 years. The station’s always been one of the country’s most successful BBC Local Radio stations, and a great deal of that is due to Eric’s brilliance. He’s informed and entertained listeners throughout, with a love of Shropshire shining through all he does.

“We’re delighted to confirm that listeners won’t be losing Eric, because he’ll remain part of their lives and the fabric of the station, presenting every weekday afternoon and the Breakfast Show on Saturdays too.”