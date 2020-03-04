Council steps in to resolve battle between Shrewsbury residents and housing developers

In 2018 Shropshire Council granted planning permission to Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes for 600 homes on land off Preston Street.

Residents in Weir Hill say their lives have been made a misery since building work began in March last year, and have since made a formal complaint to the authority.

The Weir Hill Action Group believe that the developers are failing to uphold the Construction and Environment Management Plan (CEMP) which outlines how a construction project will avoid, minimise or mitigate effects on the environment and surrounding area.

Members claim their lives have been blighted by hazardous muddy roads, near-miss accidents and huge dust clouds which have left their homes and properties covered in debris.

Chairman of the group, Malcolm Bird, said he also regularly sees HGVs using the roads when children are making their way to school.

“The CEMP aims to protect the health, safety, amenity and wellbeing of the residents," he said.

"Despite the developers having made numerous promises at meetings with us and Shropshire Council we are still experiencing problems."

Residents took it upon themselves to start an incident log and note when they felt the developers were not complying with the safety standards.

Action group member Yvonne Aust said: "Concerned local residents felt let down by the developers and started an incident log. At the time the complaint was made in November 2019, we had recorded around 300 incidents. A further three months on this now stands at more than 440 violations."

An enforcement case has been opened but no formal action has been taken as of yet, Shropshire Council said.

Tim Rogers, Shropshire Council’s area planning manager, said: "I can confirm that Shropshire Council have not issued an enforcement notice in respect of this matter.

"There is a live enforcement case open as a result of the complaint by Weir Hill Action Group, but no formal action has yet been commenced.

"The council is in discussion with the developers and the residents to try and resolve the problems without formal action, but it is an option that remains open if necessary."